Arunachal: FTGA carries out cleanliness cum plantation drive at Raneghat bridge point

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Film & Television Guild of Arunachal today conducted its first ever social service cum plantation programme while also erecting a sign board of the guild at Raneghat/Pasighat bridge point approach on the right bank side.

The team FTGA based in Pasighat planted a total of 20 saplings as an avenue plantation along both sides of the road approaching the bridge with an objective for beautification of bridge approaches. In their cleanliness drive of social service, several waste plastic items, water bottles etc were collected and cleaned. A sign board of the FTGA was also erected at the bridge site.

Though the weather was quite the opposite, FTGA stood firmly and went on with their objectivity against all odds and carried out the social service cum plantation programme successfully, informed Mingkeng Osik and Delong Padung, President and General Secretary of FTGA respectively. “The seed of prosperity for FTGA has been sown and now it’s our onus to preserve and run it for the betterment of our fraternity”, added Osik and Padung.

District Tourism Officer, East Siang District, T. Tatak also visited the cleanliness social service and plantation programme of FTGA and appreciated the good work of the team and suggested them to carry forward the good work. Bani Perme and Tobom Dai, AAPSU Gen. Secy. also appreciated the work of FTGA.