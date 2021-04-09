Arunachal: Two day ANOK conference underway at Silluk village

PASIGHAT- A two day general conference of Ato Nungkir Odong Kebang (ANOK) comprising around 400 clan members of Damin, Danggen, Dang, Bomong and Yordung from Tuting-Upper Siang, East Siang, Siang, Namsai including from Assam is underway at Silluk village starting from today.

The conference of ANOK began today under the leadership of Minik Damin, President and Kanto Danggen, Secretary General and the flag of the united clans of ANOK was hoisted by Bani Danggen, Chief Patron.

Speaking on the sideline of the conference, Chief Patron, ANOK, Bani Danggen advised the clan members to be united for larger and common interest of Damin, Danggen, Dang, Bomong and Yordung clans whose members are widely settled today across the state including parts of Assam. Danggen also appreciated the organizers like Migen Damin, Pokrik Damin, Migom Damin and others for their good work for the clans.

ANOK President, Minik Damin, Dy. Secretary to Governor and Secretary General, Kanto Danggen, Director, Food and Civil Supply Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh spoke on unification and oneness of the ANOK clans for future generation. Professor J. Dang, Don Bosco College, Itanagar and Olen Megu Damin, President, ABKWW also attended the conference. The conference will conclude on Saturday.