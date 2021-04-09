Arunachal: Training for traditional potters held at Tawang

TAWANG- The ten days long skill upgradation Training programme on Pottery under Kumhar Sashaktikaran Programme(MBI) by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, North East zone Guwahati in collaboration with District Administration at District industries centre, Tawang ended today.

The training programme which began on 31st march 2021, with ten traditional potters from Tawang has been trained to use Modern electric pottery wheel and Blunger machine free of cost provided by KVIC Guwahati.

In its valedictory function today the Ten traditional potters were handed over free electric Pottery wheel each and one Blunger Machine for common use with training completion certificate by DC Tawang Shri Sang Phuntsok, IAS in presence of Assistant Director KVIC Guwahati SN Asthana, ADTH Tawang Smti Chano Lowang and DDI Tawang Smti Tsering Drema.

Speaking on the occasion SN Asthana, Asst Director KVIC Guwahati said that KVIC has been conducting training programme for skill upgradation of traditional artisans all over India for last many years. KVIC supports the traditional artisans to revive the age old tradition of village industries by giving skill up-gradation training and provides opportunity to the traditional artisans to increase their income and at the same time preserve the tradition.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Sang Phuntsok IAS Congratulated all the Traditional potters for successfully completing the ten days long training and at the same time conveyed his gratitude to KVIC for accepting request made by District Administration immediately in giving skill up-gradation training to the traditional potters through KVIC Master Trainer and providing them free of cost electric pottery wheel and blunger machine.

Earthen pots has been part and parcel of monpa tradition and culture, we have been making and using it since time immemorial, but due to easy availability of utensils made of other metals this tradition was at the verge of extinction he added.

With this successful completion of skill up-gradation training he appealed the traditional potters to continue the age old tradition and also asked the youngsters to learn the art. He further directed the Industry, Textile and Handloom Department to collaborate with KVIC and provide skill up-gradation training to Traditional Woodcraft, Thangka Painting, and traditional clay craft of idol making.

KVIC has assured support in providing skill up-gradation training for traditional wood carving and wood craft shortly.