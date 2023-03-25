Arunachal: Tamme Phassang extended greeting to Tourist reached Yupia in ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’

YUPIA- Following the mantra of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ Mayor – Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tamme Phassang extended greeting and confers warm welcomes to the Tourist who reached Yupia in “Bharat Gaurav Special Deluxe AC Tourist Train ‘ here at Naharlagun Railway Station on Saturday.

Mayor interacted with the tourist as well as with the officials of the Railway. ‘On behalf of all the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh, I welcome every Tourist in the land of ‘land of the dawn-lit mountains and the Land of raising Sun’. Moreover, I also appeal to every denizen of the state to confer all possible assistance to every tourist wherever they visit, he added.

Stating that Mayor also added that, this is a great initiative of the government by introducing the ‘Bharat Gaurav train’ where people from other parts of the country will get to know more about the Northeast especially the rich tradition, culture as well as flora & fauna of Arunachal Pradesh.

Phassang also stated that the running of this special Bharat Gaurav train will give a big boost to the tourism sector in all the Northeastern states under its “ Dekho Apna Pradesh’ initiatives.

The ‘Bharat Gaurav Special Deluxe AC Tourist Train’ started its Journey from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on March 21 towards northeastern states. Besides Naharlagun this train will cover several cities like Guwahati, Sivsagar, Kaziranga, Unakoti, Agartala, Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur & Kohima of Nagaland & Shillong & Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya. The train has deluxe sleeping facilities, an inbuilt mini library in each coach, two deluxe restaurants & one pantry.

Among others, MLA Itanagar Techi Kaso, Vijay K. Srivastava –Divisional Railway Manager(NFR) and other officials of the Railway attended the event.