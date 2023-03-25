ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Awareness program on Animal Genetic Resource held at Ziro

The program was organized by ICAR–National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resource, Karnal in collaboration with Lower Subansiri Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

Last Updated: March 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Awareness program on Animal Genetic Resource held at Ziro

ZIRO- An awareness program on Animal Genetic Resource to animal farmers of Lower Subansiri District was conducted at old DC conference hall here yesterday.

The program was organized by ICAR–National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resource, Karnal in collaboration with Lower Subansiri Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

Also Read- Assam Rifles Transforming Misguided Youth

In his keynote address, Director ICAR–NBAGR Dr.B.D Mishra emphasized on women empowerment through livestock rearing practices. He also briefed the livestock farmers on the economic importance of the recognized and registered breeds of domestic animals. He suggested to identify potential local livestock and poultry for breed characterization.

Related Articles

Highlighting the aims and objectives of the programme, AHV & DD Deputy Director Dr. Taba Heli said that the program was to generate awareness about the local livestock population vis-à-vis its breed characterization, breed registration and conservation.

Principal Scientist ICAR–NBAGR Dr. S.K Niranjan and senior scientist Dr.Vina Mishra interacted with the livestock farmers from Yazali, Yachuli and Ziro circles and took initial survey in questionnaire format.

Also Read- AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

25 farmers from various parts of the District attended the programme. Medicine and supplements for the livestock were also distributed to them by team NBAGR, Karnal.

Lower Subansiri DAHVO Dr. Hano Tama, vets and para-vets of the district were also present on the occasion.

Tags
Last Updated: March 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Indian Railways plans to expand network to Tawang

Arunachal: Indian Railways plans to expand network to Tawang

Arunachal: BJP Condoles the demise of Sohai Ama

Arunachal: BJP Condoles the demise of Sohai Ama

Arunachal: Doni Polo Gangging Building inaugurated at Jomlo Bari Village

Arunachal: Doni Polo Gangging Building inaugurated at Jomlo Bari Village

Arunachal: RGU’s Tissa Halls celebrate 4th foundation day

Arunachal: RGU’s Tissa Halls celebrate 4th foundation day

Arunachal: SVAMITVA scheme kickstarted at Ziro

Arunachal: SVAMITVA scheme kickstarted at Ziro

Arunachal: NEZCC organises Bharat Ko Jano Programme in Doimukh

Arunachal: NEZCC organises Bharat Ko Jano Programme in Doimukh

Arunachal: Chau Zingnu Namchoom launches 'Tai Khamti Ani Books'

Arunachal: Chau Zingnu Namchoom launches ‘Tai Khamti Ani Books’

Arunachal: BLWS and DWS sign MoU to resolve their age-old boundary disputes

Arunachal: BLWS and DWS sign MoU to resolve their age-old boundary disputes

Arunachal: New Bolero Pick Up handed over to farmer producer

Arunachal: New Bolero Pick Up handed over to farmer producer

Arunachal: 2 Army officers killed in Bomdila chopper crash

Arunachal: 2 Army officers killed in Bomdila chopper crash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button