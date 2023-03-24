ADVERTISMENT
North East

AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

According to two separate notifications, the decisions have been taken after review of the law-and-order situation in both the states.

Last Updated: March 24, 2023
2 minutes read
AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry on Friday extended for six months the “disturbed area” status in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland under the (AFSPA) Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.

According to two separate notifications, the decisions have been taken after review of the law-and-order situation in both the states.

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for “maintenance of public order”.

The home ministry said the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam as ‘disturbed area’ on September 30, 2022.

Related Articles

One more police station area has been brought under the ambit of the AFSPA through the fresh notification.

“And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken. Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” one of the notifications said.

In the other notification, the home ministry said the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the AFSPA, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared nine districts and 16 police stations in four other districts of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022.

It said, now, the disturbed area status will be applicable in eight districts and 21 police stations areas falling under five other districts.

“And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland has been undertaken. Now, therefore, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

Tags
Last Updated: March 24, 2023
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

EDC members of D. Ering WLS visits Karbi Anglong, Kaziranga NP to learn on community based tourism

EDC members of D. Ering WLS visits Karbi Anglong, Kaziranga NP to learn on community based tourism

Arunachal, Sikkim get seasons first Snowfall

Arunachal, Sikkim get seasons first Snowfall

Sikkim: 16 soldiers Die after Army Truck met with an Accident

Sikkim: 16 soldiers Die after Army Truck met with an Accident

Rafale, Sukhoi: IAF to launch mega exercise in Northeast

Rafale, Sukhoi: IAF to launch mega exercise in Northeast

Explained: Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute

Explained: Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute

Four killed in firing at  Assam- Meghalaya border over Timber smuggling

Four killed in firing at Assam-Meghalaya border over Timber smuggling

Assam: Encounter between Army, militants in Tinsukia

Assam: Encounter between Army, militants in Tinsukia

Assam: CITROEN India enters Northeast Market

Assam: CITROEN India enters Northeast Market

Assam: 5 ATM Fraudsters Arrested in Guwahati, 68 ATM Cards, 3 cars seized

Assam: 5 ATM Fraudsters Arrested in Guwahati, 68 ATM Cards, 3 cars seized

Assam: Aaranyak expresses grief and anguish at the recent deaths of elephants due to collision with high-speed trains

Assam: Aaranyak expresses grief and anguish at the recent deaths of elephants due to collision with high-speed trains

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button