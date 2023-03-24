Arunachal: 5th Annual Sports and Cultural Meet of the Himalayan University concludes

ITANAGAR- Four day long 5th Annual Sports and Cultural Meet of the Himalayan University, Itanagar concluded today. The meet which began from 21st March, 2023 at its permanent campus Jollang, Itanagar was declared closed by Norbu Sonam, Vice-President, Arunachal Christian Forum and Former Chief Advisor, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union.

In his deliberations to the gathering, Norbu Sonam stressed the need for inculcating discipline, sincerity and dedication in learning process stating that future of the state are vested upon their shoulders. He encouraged the students to outshine and bring laurels in national and international forums too.

It can be noted that Bamang Felix, Minister, Home and Inter-State Border Affairs, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj & Parliamentary Affairs who presided as the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony on 21st March, 2023 inaugurated the meet in the presence of Tapuk Taku, MLA, East Seppa ST Constituency and Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Delivering his speech as the Chief Guest, Bamang Felix called upon the Himalayan University community to make the campus green and pollution free.

Prof. Kuldeep Krishan Sharma, Vice Chancellor highlighted the importance of games and sports in the context of the New Education Policy 2020 which is going to be implemented from the coming academic session 2023-2024 in the Himalayan University. He called upon the students and younger generations to uphold and preserve rich cultural heritage, traditions and different dialects of the state.

Altogether 1000 students approximately participated in the meet under the banner of four houses namely, Sarojini, Aruna, Laxmi and Kasturba respectively.

The four day long meet witnessed competitions in a wide array of Games and Sports including Football, Volleyball, Athletics, Tug of War, Chess, Carom, Badminton, etc. and literary programmes such as debating, quiz and recitation competitions and cultural events that showcased the rich heritage of different communities were the main events of the meet.

As a part of its tradition, Jobang Nopi and Priya Gupta were crowned Mr. and Ms. Himalayan University, 2023 respectively. Miss Rose Pagging and Choti Bimpak were placed as first and second runners’ up respectively for girls. While Mr. Prakash Singha and Mr. Gollo Dodum were placed as first and second runners’ up respectively for boys. The best costume prizes were begged by Jobang Nopi (male) and Phanchu Taidong (female). Miss Talent and Mr. Talent were awarded to Phanchu Taidong and Thomas Pordung. Miss and Mr. Popularity were begged by Tarh Yano and Tachung Kaji respectively. Sarojini House begged the overall champion of the 5th Annual Sports and Cultural Meet while Aruna House secured the most disciplined team.

To mark the closing ceremony Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, Deputy Dean, Students' Welfare (DSW) presented the report of the 4 day meet. The meet was attended by Dr. Deb, Dean Research, Shri Prakhar Tiwari, Dy. Registrar, Dr. Syed Islam, Asst. Registrar, Dr. L. Malem Mangal, Asst. Dean, Academic Affairs, Shri Kido Bagra, PRO, Shri Dagjum Bagra, OSD to Registrar, Dr. Akhil R, Dy. Coordinator, IQAC, Mr. Taher Khan, Asst. Controller of Examinations, Dr. Gobinda Palit, NCC HU Unit and all the Heads and faculty members of the 21 teaching Departments of the varsity and non-teaching staff as well.