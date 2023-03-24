Arunachal: Veteran Congress leader and journalist Tasso Grayu passes away

ZIRO- Veteran Congress leader and pioneer journalist of Arunachal Pradesh Tasso Grayu passed away at his native village Hari here yesterday.

Born to Tasso Tangu and Tasso Yalu at Hari village in 1948, Tasso Grayu was a first-generation octogenarian from Apatani community who was loved and respected throughout the state for his multi-talented personalities of a journalist, entrepreneur, politician, and a shaman.

After his graduation from DH SK college Dibrugarh in 1974, Grayu got trained in journalism and broadcasting at AIR Dibrugarh. He also qualified the UPSC conducted exam for the post of Programme Executive Officer of AIR Dibrugarh in 1975 but quite the same to try his luck at politics. Grayu was appointed as General Secretary District Congress Committee Ziro in 1975 and contested the 1978 and 1980 Assembly elections. From 1978 to 1997 Grayu was the Congress General Secretary and vice-president of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee from 1998 to 2004.

Tasso Grayu is also one of the pioneers in the field of mass communication in the state. He not only worked in All India Radio as announcer, translator and editor but was also the founder editor of the state’s daily newspaper ‘The Arunachal Time’ in 1984 in partnership with V.K. Nath. He was also one of the advisory members of telecommunication in NE states during 90’s and in 2000 he represented Arunachal Pradesh as a journalist in Air India sponsored All Northeast India Journalist Exposure Meet at Thailand.

Grayu was also the first vice-chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board, member in the Board of Director for Industrial Development and Financial Corporation Ltd, member in the Board of Director of Arunachal Pradesh Apex Bank Ltd, chairman of Youth Development Cooperative Society Ltd. Ziro, chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Consumer Cooperative and Supply Federation Ltd, one of the executive members of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), chief advisor of Supung Jugo Council Ziro and advisor to Popi Sarming Society and Meder Nello Council Itanagar.

Grayu also has the distinction of being the only political leader in the state who has been loyal to Congress party throughout his political career and never shifted party loyalty.

Meanwhile, attending the funeral of Tasso Grayu at his native village Hari, senior Congress leaders including former APCC chairman and former minister Padi Richo, former MLA Nani Ribia and senior Congress leader Nani Rajen described Tasso Grayu as a fine gentleman and a true Congress leader who had never shifted party loyalty and remained in the Congress party from beginning to end of his political career while also being a successful entrepreneur and a renowned Apatani shaman whose vacuum would be difficult to be filled by anyone else. Also, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, Gyati Tajang and Hage Komo, president and general secretary respectively of Hao Lanker, the apex body of Hari village in which Tasso Grayu was born, Hari Employees and Pensioner’s Welfare Association (HEPWA) president Tasso Butung also expressed shock and grief at the sad demise of Tasso Grayu.