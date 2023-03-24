Arunachal: World TB Day observed all over state

ZIRO- Along with rest of the world, The District Health Society (NTEP), Lower Subansiri District, Ziro observed the World TB Day here today.

The programme started with a rally taken out in and around Hapoli township led by Apatani Gaon Bura Buri Association General Secretary Yachang Tacho shouting slogans of TB Harega, Desh Jeetega, TB Mi Lampasa Lampasa. 70 Gaon Buras and Buris of Ziro-I circle took part at the rally.

After the rally, an awareness meeting was held at Conference Hall of Gyati Takka General Hospital, Ziro where District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Hage Nibo informed the details of TB, its signs and symptoms, availability of free latest diagnostic facilities and medicines and Poshan Yojna among others.

While informing that India is committed to end TB by 2025 which is five years ahead of WHO target of 2030, Dr. Nibo informed the goal can be achieved only with active mass participation by people from all walks of life in the PMTB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

A TB champion Charu Marnia also narrated her experience of TB treatment and informed she did not pay anything for diagnosis and treatment of TB and informed the benefits of Poshan Yojna. The programme ended with chanting of slogan ”Yes! We can END TB.”

RGU Observes World Tuberculosis Day, 2023- District Health Society (NTEP) Papumpare in collaboration with DHS (NHM), ICC, Naharlagun & Department of Social Work, RGU observed the World TB Day 2023 at RGU. Food Baskets were handed over to 10 TB patients who were adopted by the MLA Tana Hali Tara. Tana Hali congratulated the Health Department of the State and thanked all the organisers.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, RGU conveyed his message on the history of TB and about the origin of the celebration of World TB Day on 24th March 1982, 100 years after the discovery by Dr. Robert Koch of mycobacterium causing TB.