Arunachal: Mentor Secretary tours Lower Subansiri District

ZIRO- Commissioner-cum-Mentor Secretary for Lower Subansiri District Vivek Pandey accompanied by Shashank Tripathi, a young IAS officer from 2015 batch recently assigned to Arunachal Pradesh from Lakshadweep is on a three-day tour to the District.

During the first day of the tour yesterday, the mentor secretary took a comprehensive review meeting involving all the work and allied departmental heads at the District Secretariat.

On behalf of the people of the District, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime welcomed the mentor secretary and introduced all the heads of offices to the mentor secretary.

Spelling out the purpose of his visit to the District, the mentor secretary emphasized his role in providing guidance to District Administration to help them attain necessary developmental benchmarks. He encouraged the officials to commit themselves with dedication and hard work towards transformation of the District.

District Planning Officer Joram Tatum presented a detailed overview of the accomplishments of each department. The meeting agenda encompassed three primary components which included an overview of each department’s work, the district’s performance on 14 saturation parameters, and planning for the upcoming Seva Maah as part of the Seva Aapke Dwar outreach program.

During the four hour long meeting, the mentor secretary conducted a thorough examination of each department’s schemes, motivating officials to elevate their goals, and meet the desired targets.

There was a meticulous assessment of key initiatives within the district as each department outlined their schemes and achievements. The deputy commissioner provided the mentor secretary with updates on various ongoing programs and initiatives in the district.

After an in-depth review, the mentor secretary offered valuable insights and words of motivation to the officials. He encouraged officers to develop and execute exemplary projects for personal satisfaction, emphasizing the importance of various infrastructure projects and the efficiency of schemes.

He also suggested the implementation of ‘third party monitoring’ and ‘review’ to ensure the validation and verification of scheme delivery to the intended beneficiaries, stressing the need for departments to ensure delivery to the remotest villages.

The mentor secretary also lauded the deputy commissioner and his team for their enthusiasm and encouraged them to strive for the district to be an’ aspirational’ and top-performing district in the state.

While extending his appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality of the people of the district, commissioner Vivek Pandey also appreciated the natural beauty of Ziro and commended for its tremendous tourism potential. With an ALG and completion of the TAH, Ziro is poised to become a prominent tourist destination in the state, he remarked.

Meanwhile, DC Bamin Nime expressed gratitude to the mentor secretary for his valuable insights and urged his officers to take note of the mentor secretary’s key requirements and suggestions seriously.

The DC further informed that Seva Maah is scheduled from the month of November this year and it will be conducted similar to Seva Aapke Dwar outreach program across all circles in the district.

The DC further informed the District Administration has already initiated preparations to ensure successful execution of the program with beneficiaries from various schemes actively involved, and all departments dedicated to making it a success.

During the second day at the District Hq, the mentor secretary accompanied by DC and his team inspected the various ongoing developmental projects and sites including that of upcoming Gyati Takka Zonal Hospital, the Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, Water Treatment Plant at Pare Ami, District Pig Breeding Farm, Siiro, Siikhe Lake, Seeh Amrit Sarovar and the State Transport Office, Old Ziro. The mentor secretary also visited few kiwi orchards of progressive farmers.

On his way back to Itanagar tomorrow, the mentor secretary would also be visiting the ‘Development of Wayside Amenities at Tago Putu’.