Arunachal: Assam Rifle conducts Free Medical Camp atLawnu and Mopaghat in Longding

LONGDING- In a dedicated effort to promote community health and wellness, The Assam Rifles is conducting a two day medical camp for the villages of Lawnu and Mopaghat. This initiative aims to provide vital healthcare services to residents of the local area, ensuring access to essential medical care.

The medical camp is offering a wide range of services, including:

Medical Check-ups:* Experienced healthcare professionals are conducting general health check-ups to assess various aspects of participants’ well-being. Eye Examinations:* Optometrists are available to conduct eye examinations and distribute medicines for those in need. General Physician:* The dedicated medical armed forces officers are there to provide diagnosis and medication. Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Screenings*: Monitoring and advice for maintaining healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Health Education*: Educational sessions will be held to provide valuable information on preventive healthcare, nutrition, and healthy living.

The medical camp has been opened to all members of the community, regardless of age or income. The Assam Rifles encourages residents to take advantage of these services to ensure their well-being and gain valuable health insights.