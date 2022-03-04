Six Arunachali students evacuated from Ukraine, arrive in New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Six Arunachali students who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine arrived in New Delhi as part of the evacuation mission, informed Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Those who returned to India have been studying in various universities of the east European country. They were received by the state government officials at the airport in New Delhi.

“Six Arunachalee students who were stranded in Ukraine have just now arrived at the New Delhi airport. They were warmly received at the airport by the state govt officials,” Khandu said on Twitter.

The students will stay at Arunachal Bhavan in New Delhi until they return to their homes, an official said, adding that arrangements are being made to bring them back to the northeastern state.

Khandu said the Centre is working tirelessly to evacuate Indians from Ukraine and the office of the resident commissioner in Delhi has been reaching out to students who are stuck in the war-ravaged country.

The state government is coordinating with the ministry of external affairs for evacuation of the stranded students from Ukraine, the official said.

The administration has also given WhatsApp numbers and email ids, along with a web link for people, who are still stuck in the war-hit country, so that they can reach out to the authorities.

“At least four more youths from Arunachal Pradesh are still in Ukraine,” the official said.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since 24 February due to the Russian military offensive.