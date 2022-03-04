ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein appeals people to keep Namsai town plastic free

March 4, 2022
NAMSAI-   Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein along with the Minister of Agriculture & allied Depts, Tage Taki, Advisor to Minister of Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, Tana Hali Tara and Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurated series of projects in Namsai today.

In his address to the Public and Govt Officers during the inaugural program, Chowna Mein appealed to keep the Namsai town plastic free citing its health hazards. He also called upon to keep the District Secretariat premises clean and hygiene and to maintain ‘Block A’ of the District Secretariat Building in the manner of a corporate office. He also said to develop the open space and plant ornamental trees to add aesthetic value to the District Secretariat Premise. He also said that proper Do’s and Don’ts must be prominently displayed in the District Secretariat premise.

DCM also said that it is an effort by the Govt to increase the happiness index and called upon the implementing agencies to make development sustainable.

He said that in this age of competition everyone must perform and there is no room for lackadaisical attitude.  He also appealed to make Arunachal Pradesh Drug free and informed that provision for setting up of three Rehabilitation Centres for Eastern, Central and Western Arunachal will be kept in the coming budget.

He informed that the series of projects inaugurated today is a part of ‘365 days 365 projects’ a decision taken during the Golden Jubilee Cabinet Decision taken at Ziro on January 20 last under the leadership of Chief Minister, Pema Khandu.

He also stated that the Block ‘A’ & ‘B’ of the District Secretariat Buildings have been constructed from Rs 25 Crore allocation made in the first phase to the districts. He informed that out of Rs 25 Cr allocated for the District Secretariat Building, Rs 4.5 Cr balance have been left after the completion of Block A & B and from this balance amount, construction work of the Block ‘C’ have also started.

He lauded the timebound implementation of all the developmental schemes in the district by the Executing Agencies under the active supervision of District Administration and cooperation of the Executing Agencies which is visible from the infrastructure development. He further said that Namsai District though being a late starter is off-late catching up with other districts in terms of infrastructure development.

Agriculture Minister, Tage Taki said that the plain areas in Namsai, Roing and Pasighat has the potential to become the economic leader of Arunachal due to its vast fertile agricultural land, riverine for irrigation and improved road transportation.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Minister (AHDD), Tana Hali Tara called upon the public to maintain the assets created by the Govt as their own personal property.

MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, DC R K Sharma and DPO Namsai also spoke on the occasion.

The 10 projects inaugurated today were District Secretariat Building, Block ‘B’, Pathological & Radiological Laboratory Building of the District Hospital Namsai under Aspirational District Program, District Veterinary Hospital Building, Urja Bhawan, Office of Project Officer, APEDA, automation of Namsai District Library which is the first public library in Arunachal Pradesh fully automated through RFID Technology,  Indoor Multi-Sports Complex, Mini Dairy Plant funded under Article-275(1) by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India, OPD Block of CHC Chongkham constructed under CSR by IOCL Duliajan and ‘Child & Maternity Ward’ at CHC Chongkham, Steel Bug Bridge (25M Span) over Pasulasukh Nallah’ and ‘BRO Road to Mabira’ constructed under PMGSY. The dignitaries also attended the Bhoomi Puja performed to start the construction work of Industrial Training Institute at Namsai funded under the Ministry of Skill Development, Govt of India and the 5 acres of land for the construction of ITI was donated by Namsai MLA.

Among others, ZPC Namsai, Urmila Mancheykun, Secretary Agriculture, Bidol Tayeng, Chief Engineer (PWD-EZ), Kenjum Ete, Tape Bagra (retired IAS), Director APEDA, Markio Loya, Superintendent of Engineers and HoDs were also present.

