Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydro electric Project site

February 6, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydro electric Project site
DOLLUNGMUKH-  Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein on Sunday visited the NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydro electric Project (2000MW) to inaugurate the start of the main inlet valve assembly of the project on behalf of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who due to inclement weather in Tawang could not arrive for the event.

Mein also inspected and took stock of the work progress in the project site.

He was accompanied by Minister Agriculture Tage Taki, Advisor to Department of Power Balo Raja, MLA Likabali Kardo Nyigyor, MLA Raga Tarin Dakpe, Commissioner Hydropower P. S Lokhande, CMD NHPC A.K.Singh, Secretary Power Sang Phuntsok and Chief Engineer  (Monitoring) R.K.Joshi.

The Deputy Chief Minister had a productive meeting with CMD where he was informed that the work for the 500 MW in NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (2000MW) will be completed by August 2022.

Mein said that a decision has been taken by the State government that in partnership with NHPC would provide employable skills to the youngsters starting at ITI Roing so that they can be easily employed the moment the work on the hydropower project commences.

He said it will open up a big employment opportunity for the youths and added that this program in one ITI in every basin in a phased manner with CPSUs will be taken up.

