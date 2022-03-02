Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Losar Greetings

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the festive occasion of Losar, the New Year festival of the Buddhist community.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has conveyed warm greetings to the people of the State on the festive occasion of Losar for a happy and prosperous year ahead. He expressed his hope that Losar, the New Year festival of the Buddhist community will usher-in peace and prosperity in the State.

In his message, the Governor said that the people cherish Losar as it brings new hopes and opportunities in their life. The festivity motivates all to look ahead with positivity and start the year with humane visions, enhanced strength, and renewed commitment. Let us share the optimism of Losar and meet the challenges in the path of our development. The revival of our traditions and cultural heritage is the only way for the realization of our dreams and fructifying our aspirations in the New Year, he said.

May this Losar herald a new era of probity, righteousness, progress and amity in the State, the Governor wished in his message.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Losar, the new year festival of the Monpas that begins Friday.

“A very happy Losar, first day of the Water Tiger ear of 2149,” wished Khandu in a message this evening.

“Let’s close out the old year and bid goodbye to all its bad aspects and negativities and invite all good, auspicious things into our homes and our lives,” he added.

Buddhists mark the festival as a victory of good over evil and it is celebrated with religious fervour to ward off evil spirits and welcome the New Year with hope and joy.

“I pray Lord Buddha on this holy occasion to bestow our people with good health and prosperity. Let this year be the end of the problems and all sentient beings live in peace and harmony with nature,” the Chief Minister said in the message.