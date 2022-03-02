Arunachal: PM SVANidhi Camp held in Boleng & Pangin

Story Highlights In Pangin 69 Vendors have applied first loan amounting to 10,000/-. One Vendor has applied loan of 20,000/- after repaying the first loan tranche of 10,000/-.

BOLENG- PM SVANIdhi camp for urban streets vendors of Boleng and Pangin town was conducted in Boleng Unying Ground and PWB ID at Pangin. Er. Debia Saha welcome the participants and team visiting from Itanagar for enrolment of Vendors in Boleng and AE Tom Tatin welcomed all vendors and argued the vendors to avail the benefit of the scheme.

Er. Taban Tabing, EE Boleng also address the Vendors of Pangin town and thanked ArSULM team for conducting the camp which will directly benefit Street Vendors who are living in marginal section of the soceity. Speaking on the occasion Shri Nixon Lego, Mission Director ArSULM briefed the vendors about the PM SVANidhi scheme and the benefits of the same and requested to enroll vendors for availing the benefits so that later on the vendors registered under the camp be issued Letter of Recommendation and Smart ID card too.

Ravi Sharma, State Mission Manager ArSULM informed all the vendors to be in touch with District urban Development Agency(DUDA) on regular interval so that other scheme benefits be also avail apart from the PM SVANidhi scheme. Also, to support and groom Urban SHGs members involved in Micro-Entrepreneurship activities in the food processing sector by making them financially empowered convergence between Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro-food processing Enterprises (PMFME) and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) scheme was launched on 27th September’2021 Which provides financial, technical and business support for upgradation of existing micro FMEs and to promote formalization & competitiveness of food sector.

Highlighting the key benefits under this scheme for Urban SHGs can avail, Seed capital of 40,000 per SHG member, and Support to FME through credit-linked capital subsidy of 35% of the eligible project cost with a maximum ceiling of 10 lakh per unit. iii. It also provides support for marketing & branding to micro units with training and capacity building.

In Pangin 69 Vendors have applied first loan amounting to 10,000/-. and in Boleng town 23 Vendors application which were return by bank were 16 loan application were re-submitted to bank for sanctioning and 72 vendors loan application were filled online. One Vendor has applied loan of 20,000/- after repaying the first loan tranche of 10,000/-. All the application filled online were forwarded to SBI Pangin and APRB Boleng bank branches.

Other dignitary present were Mukut Deori, Common Service Centre, Naharlagun, Kaling Taduk, Community Organizer, Boleng, kaling Muang, Community Organizer,Pangin and other staffs of DUDA Boleng were present in the PM SVANidhi camp.