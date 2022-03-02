Arunachal Pradesh Governor reviews passing out parade of Assam Rifles

ADVERTISEMENT

KOHIMA- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the Passing out Parade of the Assam Rifles Mahila (Women) recruits at Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (ARTC&S), Shukhovi, Nagaland on 2nd March 2022. He took salute of the marching contingents commanded by Recruit Sultana Begum. Major (Mrs.) Seeta Ashok Shelke, Adjutant of ARTC&S arraigned the Parade.

Congratulating the Mahila Jawans for joining Assam Rifles, the Governor advised them to develop physical fitness, mental robustness, professionalism with scientific approach, self confidence and fearlessness.

The Governor said that as a woman, they have more social responsibility than men and as members of security forces; they have delicate areas of responsibilities. They have, therefore, to maintain a perfect balance between the service responsibilities and family obligations.

The Governor emphasised on instilling the ‘Nation First’ spirit amongst the Jawans. For duty performance, personal comfort and convenience must always come last. As they have taken oath, the recruits must prepare themselves to obey orders and be ready for the supreme sacrifice for the cause of the Nation, he said.

Impressed by the high standard of discipline, drill and turn-out, the Governor commended the Director General of Assam Rifles, Commandant of ARTC&S, instructors and the women recruits. He reposed his confident that the newly inducted Mahila Jawans of the Assam Rifles will immensely contribute towards national security and nation building.

The Governor said that attestation of such a large number of women recruits adds to the visionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been advocating women empowerment.

The Governor presented awards to the best recruits in battle craft, weapon handling, jungle lane shooting and other specializations in counter insurgency operations. Recruit Geetanjali received the Overall Best Recruit Award, Recruit Poonam Sarma received the Award for Best in Firing, Recruit Sultana Begum received the award for Best in Drill and Recruit Kamini Kumari received the Award for Best in Physical training.

Director General of Assam Rifle, Lt. General PC Nair, AVSM, YSM and Commandant ARTC&S Brig. SK Sheoran, YSM, SM were present on the occasion along with senior officers of the Force, family members of the recruits and Ex-Servicemen.

868 women recruits, after their 44 weeks training, attested to the organization on the day, who will be posted in different Units of the Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the North East region.

Later, the Governor interacted with the Assam Rifles’ officers and passing out recruits from Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding Districts of Arunachal Pradesh and encouraged them to maintain highest standard of discipline and professionalism in the Force and showcase the Arunachali spirit of patriotism.