Chowna Mein inaugurates Bamboo Treatment Plant at Rain Forest Research Institute in Jorhat

JORHAT- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated a Bamboo Treatment Plant ‘Vacuum Pressure Impregnation Unit’ and a Herbarium called ‘Gustav Mann Herbarium’ at Rain Forest Research Institute in Jorhat today. The Herbarium is named after the German Botanist Gustav Mann who served as Conservator of Forest in Assam from the year 1870 to 1885 and first started the systematic collection of plants in those years. His collection of plants formed the nucleus of ‘Assam Forest Herbarium’ housed in Shillong.

On the occasion, Mein released a book titled, ‘Arunachal Pradesh Forestry – Glimpses from the Past’ compiled by Dr R S C Jayaraj, Director of RFRI Jorhat and Ms Clerissa Handique, a Project Assistance in RFRI. The book has a collection of abstracts from the Arunachal Forest News: Volume 1-5 published during the year 1978 to 1987. He also released a series of research works on Koupat, Tokow Pat, Broom Grass, Shital-Pati, Quercus Serrata- Volume, Biomass and Carbon Table for Manipur’ and a ‘Monograph on Parkia Timoriana’ done by the Scientists of RFRI Jorhat.

In his interaction with the Scientists, he congratulated and complemented the scientists for the publication of their research works and said that the outcome of their research works which is published in the book form or pamphlets which will greatly benefit the people of the region. While speaking on the rich biodiversity of the State, Mein sought the scientific intervention from the RFRI Jorhat for the conservation of the rare edible plants of the State and for rejuvenating the springs in the region.

He said that with the opening of the bridges and good road connectivity, Eastern Arunachal is witnessing huge inflow of tourists these days. However, to maintain the forest coverage and greenery, we need to aesthetic plantations along the highways for beautification of the roads and towns. After going through a power point presentation on ‘Tengapani Botanical Garden’, he suggested that it should be attractive, conservative, educative, innovative, cost effective and must add aesthetic value to the place so that it becomes a refreshing site for the tourists and educative for research scholars and students.

DCM lauded the Assam Govt for GI registration and patenting of many of their indigenous products like Assamese Gamocha, Joha Rice, etc and said that Arunachal Pradesh has also started the process and efforts are on for the GI Registration of Khamti Rice, Adi Kekir, Yak Milk, Wancho Woodcrafts and many other rare indigenous products of the State with the help of NABARD.

Mein also visited the Skill Development Workshop of the Institute and interacts with trainees from Arunachal Pradesh attending skill development training on bamboo handicrafts at RFRI, Jorhat. He was accompanied by DFO Namsai, Tabang Jamoh, RFO, Alok Kumar and DRC Jorhat, Abheek Sen.

Dr R K Borah, GCR and Scientists from RFRI Jorhat were present on the occasion.