ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal writer’s short story “Local” included in “The Best Asian Short Stories-2021″ published from Singapore.

The fifth edition of the “The Best Asian Short Stories” series for the year 2021 has been released by the publication house Kitaab Singapore recently and is available on Amazon.

March 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal writer's short story “Local” included in “The Best Asian Short Stories-2021" published from Singapore.
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  There are only a few writers from Arunachal Pradesh whose literary works are internationally appreciated and recognised. Gankhu Sumnyan, assistant professor of Wangcha Rajkumar Govt College, Deomali who teaches English is bringing happiness to the literature lovers of the state. His short story “Local” has been included in “The Best Asian Short Stories-2021″ book published from Singapore.

The fifth edition of the “The Best Asian Short Stories” series for the year 2021 has been released by the publication house Kitaab Singapore recently and is available on Amazon. The Editor of the book Malachi Edwin Vethamani and series Editor Zafar Anjum selected Sumnyan’s short story “Local” picked for the fifth edition along with 20 other writers of different countries.

35-year-old Gankhu Sumnyan is also the president of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, Tirap district unit and is associated with creative writings from his school days. His poetry collection book Old Friends’ Parade was shortlisted for Satish Verma Young Writers’ Award 2015, organised by Muse India. His poems have been published in the journals – Indian Literature and The Little Journal of Northeast India. He has also published short stories in various magazines.

Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and general secretary Mukul Pathak in a press statement congratulated Gankhu Sumnyan and expressed that his success will lead many Arunachalee writers to write in coming days.

Related Articles

Tags
March 26, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: PHE & WS Division, Longding celebrated “World Water Day"

Arunachal: PHE & WS Division, Longding celebrated “World Water Day”

March 22, 2022
Arunachal: Man alleges police brutality in Mechukha PS

Arunachal: Man alleges police brutality in Mechukha PS

March 22, 2022
Arunachal: Two Suspected NSCN(IM) cadres killed in Tirap in gunfight

Arunachal: Two Suspected NSCN(IM) cadres killed in Tirap in gunfight

March 21, 2022
Arunachal: Army and police bust NSCN-KYA camp in Changlang, seize arms and ammunitions

Arunachal: Army and police bust NSCN-KYA camp in Changlang, seize arms and ammunitions

March 20, 2022
Arunachal: Good Samaritans hand over 4 rescued Fox cubs to DFO Pasighat

Arunachal: Good Samaritans hand over 4 rescued Fox cubs to DFO Pasighat

March 20, 2022
Arunachal: “NO JAL in NAL” - The Water Woes in Longding

Arunachal: “NO JAL in NAL” – The Water Woes in Longding

March 17, 2022
Realizing the Dream of New Arunachal Pradesh

Realizing the Dream of New Arunachal Pradesh

March 17, 2022
Arunachal: Abducted supervisor of road construction company released

Arunachal: Abducted supervisor of road construction company released

March 17, 2022
Arunachal: Loan Disbursement Mela held at Tawang

Arunachal: Loan Disbursement Mela held at Tawang

March 16, 2022
Arunachal: Siji is selected for permanent dist hq of Lower Siang

Arunachal: Siji is selected for permanent dist hq of Lower Siang

March 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button