Agneepath Row: Protests In Bihar, Rjasthan, UP Against Army Recruitment Scheme

Story Highlights The aspirants said they are unhappy with the changes introduced under the new recruitment scheme for the Indian Army -- particularly the length of service, no pension provisions for those released early, and the 17.5 to 21 age restriction that now makes many of them ineligible.

NEW DELHI- Protest in large against the Agneepath scheme of the central government for recruitment in the Indian Army has started in Bihar, Rajasthan, and UP. Demonstrations started at many places on Wednesday, the very next day after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced the Agneepath scheme.

In Bihar, protesters blocked the railway track in Buxar, then set things on fire in Muzaffarpur and blocked the road. Apart from this, there was a lot of ruckus in Ara too. Police and GRP also tried to convince the protesters, but they are adamant about the demand to withdraw the plan.

A large number of youths also opposed the scheme in Ambedkar Nagar district of UP. In Rajasthan’s Jaipur too, youth took to the road and demanded the closure of the scheme.

The Central Government has launched the Agneepath Recruitment Scheme on June 14 to recruit a large number of youth in all the three branches of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. Under this scheme, the youth will have to serve in the Defense Force for 4 years. It is believed that the government has taken this step to reduce the budget of salary and pension.

Many retired army personals expressing their dissatisfaction. To kinow more watch this video

In Himachal Pradesh, a large number of Army aspirants staged a protest against the scheme at the Gaggal airport ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

In Haryana, hundreds of young people took to the streets against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme on the day. Police personnel deployed at the DC residence in Palwal resorted to aerial firing to warn protesters who were pelting stones at the residence amid their protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.