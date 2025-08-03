Arunachal: Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh Empowers Grassroots at Pongchau, Honours Achievers and Field Workers

PONGCHAU– The Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Ngowang Multipurpose Community Hall, Pongchau (SDO HQ) in Longding district. The event was graced by Shri Honchun Ngandam, HMLA-cum-Advisor to the Minister, PWD (EZ & CZ B), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, as Chief Guest, and Shri Dekio Gumja, SP Longding, as Guest of Honor.

Delivering the keynote address, ADC Kanubari Yashwant Meena explained the vision of the Aspirational Block Programme, highlighting how its indicators can accelerate development in frontier regions like Pongchau. It was his maiden visit to the block.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

SP Dekio Gumja urged the community to break mental barriers and take pride in their traditional village systems and cultural legacy, calling them essential foundations for growth and unity. He assured that upcoming border infrastructure projects would soon strengthen security and connectivity.

Chief Guest Honchun Ngandam inspired the youth to stay away from drugs and make meaningful contributions to society. He commended government officers and field workers, especially for their dedication to grassroots service.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

A major highlight of the event was the felicitation of Miss Phohee Wangsa, CBSE State Topper from Pongchau village, with a cash award of ₹50,000, encouraging academic excellence. The HMLA also inaugurated the Akanksha Haat, showcasing local handmade products and praising ArSRLM’s efforts in promoting rural entrepreneurship.

Certificates and awards were presented to BLOs and field staff of Pongchau Aspirational Block. In a significant healthcare move, BP and blood sugar monitoring kits were distributed to all villages.

The program concluded with an open discussion session addressing local challenges, with dignitaries offering support and actionable assurances.