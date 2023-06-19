Itanagar: Make Arunachal a Hockey powerhouse of India- Governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) graced the inaugural function of 1st Late Pasang Wangchuk Sona Memorial State Level Hockey Championship at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu on 19th June 2023. The tournament is organised by Hockey Arunachal, affiliated to Hockey India.

Declaring open the maiden State Level Hockey tournament, the Governor exhorted the players and people associated with Hockey Arunachal to make Arunachal a Hockey powerhouse of India. A Hockey enthusiast himself, who played hockey as a youngster, the Governor recalled the hockey exponents of India. He said that Arunachal Pradesh has potential in games and sports.

The Governor called upon the youth of the State to participate in games and sports activities as it will help them to inculcate competitive spirit, camaraderie, sportsmanship and leadership quality.

The Governor commended the State Sport Minister for announcing Astroturf hockey grounds in the districts. He suggested that the facilities be created at high altitudes so that the players develop stamina and strength.

State Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Mama Natung, Chief Patron, Hockey Arunachal, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly and President, Hockey Arunachal, Gumjum Haider, State Information Commissioner also spoke on the occasion.

Eleven contingents from districts across the State, including Lepa Rada, West Siang, Siang, Papum Pare, Pakke Kesang, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kamle, Kra Dadi and Itanagar Capital Complex are participating in the maiden state level hockey tournament.