Arunachal

Arunachal: RIWATCH Celebrates National Reading Day

The Programme was a culmination of the Reading Awareness Programme conducted in the above-mentioned school on 17 June 2023.

Last Updated: June 19, 2023
1 minute read
ROING- The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage ( RIWATCH ) celebrates National Reading Day at Govt. Secondary School, New Abali. With the theme “A Celebration of Literacy,” the day was celebrated to remind the students about the value of reading books.

The Programme was a culmination of the Reading Awareness Programme conducted in the above-mentioned school on 17 June 2023.

Briefing the students on the occasion, Dr. Tame Ramya, the Coordinator of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) encouraged them to keep the reading habits as part of their daily life and to keep the knowledge transmitting from one generation to the next.

He also urged the school authority to organize such programmes with various aspects of reading such as read aloud competition, speed reading competition, and other innovative reading skills among the students.

During the programme many students participated in reading out their favourite stories and poems. Apart from this, reading related fun activities were also displayed by the students and RIWATCH staff. More than 50 students from different classes participated the programme.

Arunachal’s Taekwondo Player Radha Bangsia Set To Represent India In Asian Games

In addition, a RIWATCH publication on tribal folktales of Arunachal Pradesh titled, “Tales from the Moon-Tree Land” was donated to the school library.

Later, the RIWATCH staff also visited the Bamboosa Library at Tezu to participate in the Open House Book Reading Session.

