Assam floods: One dead, 5 lakh people affected

GUWAHATI- According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Five lakh people affected and one person died ( in Tamulpur ) due to flooding in Assam. This is the first official record of death on account of flood this year, an ASDMA official said.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated drastically on Thursday. with one person losing his life and nearly five lakh people reeling under the deluge across 12 districts, an official bulletin said.

The report said over 4,95,700 people are hit due to the floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts.

Barpeta is the worst hit with over 3,25,600 people suffering, followed by Nalbari with more than 77,700 people and Lakhimpur with around 25,700 people suffering, it added.

Till Wednesday, nearly 1.2 lakh people were suffering from floods across 10 districts of the state.

The administration has been operating 83 relief camps in seven districts, where 14,035 persons have taken shelter, and running 79 relief distribution centres in eight districts.

Paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), civil administrations, NGOs and locals have rescued 561 persons from different places.

At present, 1,366 villages are under water and 14,091.90 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

The flood has affected about 200 families in Moiraranga, Batahghila village and the majority of those families are currently setting up makeshift tents to shelter themselves on roads and embankments.

The Pagladiya River is flowing above the danger level and has flooded new places in the last day as a result of the torrential rain that has fallen in Assam and the adjoining country of Bhutan during the past few days.

In Nalbari district only two embankments, 15 roads, two bridges, culverts and agri bundh have all been damaged by floodwaters in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, 1280 individuals are being evacuated from flood-affected areas by the NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, and other rescue efforts.