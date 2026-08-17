Gen Alpha Students Block Lucknow Roads, Demand Teachers Ahead of Board Exams

LUCKNOW- A shortage of subject teachers at a government-run residential school in Lucknow has triggered back-to-back student protests, with students taking their grievances onto major roads and disrupting traffic as they demand better academic facilities ahead of board examinations.

The latest protest took place on Monday, August 17, when around 200–250 girls from the girls’ section of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya staged a demonstration amid heavy rain. The students marched from the school, formed human chains and blocked the Dubagga-Kanpur Bypass and Balaganj intersections, resulting in traffic congestion stretching for several kilometres.

Videos of the demonstration circulated widely on social media, showing uniformed students sitting on the road despite the rain, using towels to shield themselves and holding posters while raising slogans over the shortage of teachers.

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The most pressing academic concern raised by the students was the lack of subject teachers in the science stream. According to the account, students said that while a chemistry teacher was available, they faced shortages of physics and biology teachers, affecting their studies and preparation for upcoming board examinations.

Students also raised concerns over other aspects of school life, including long morning assemblies that they said reduced classroom time, limited extracurricular activities, school timings reportedly extending from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., food quality, and issues involving the warden and internal management.

One student, identified as Anamika, said that board examinations were approaching while their studies continued to be affected by the shortage of teachers.

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The protest drew the intervention of police personnel from multiple stations as well as senior officials, including Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary Anurag Yadav. Following discussions, the students were escorted back to the school premises, where their grievances were heard in greater detail. Traffic was subsequently restored and the situation returned to normal.

Officials indicated that the concerns raised by the students would be examined and appropriate measures considered.

Second protest in three days

The latest demonstration followed another protest by male students of the same government-run residential school in the Para area on Friday, August 14.

The students reportedly left the campus at around 9 a.m. carrying posters and banners and blocked Budheshwar-Mohan Road near a petrol pump. The blockade affected traffic heading towards the Agra Expressway and resulted in significant congestion.

The students raised similar concerns over the shortage of subject teachers and its impact on regular classes and examination preparation. Complaints about food quality and other amenities were also reported.

A video of the protest and subsequent interaction with police officials went viral on social media, bringing wider attention to the students’ demands.

The protest also directly affected Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, whose department oversees the school. His convoy was caught in the resulting traffic jam while he was travelling to Kannauj.

Arun reportedly stepped out of his vehicle and spoke directly with the students before accompanying them back to the school. He then held discussions with the students and officials for around two hours.

The minister later said he was satisfied that the students were seeking quality education rather than attempting to avoid classes. He attributed delays in some teacher postings to a pending High Court case and said the next hearing was scheduled for August 17.

He also assured the students that arrangements for guest lecturers and teachers would continue. In addition, he promised improvements in coaching facilities under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana for students preparing for competitive examinations.

The students subsequently called off the protest following the assurances.

A larger question over staffing

The two protests have brought the issue of teacher vacancies and educational infrastructure in government residential schools into sharper focus. The students’ decision to use road blockades to draw attention to their grievances has also generated considerable discussion online, particularly because the protesters are young school students.

At the centre of their demands, however, is an immediate academic concern: having adequate subject teachers in place before board examinations.

The authorities have pointed to pending legal proceedings as one factor behind delays in teacher postings and have indicated that guest faculty arrangements will be used in the interim.

The Lucknow protests therefore reflect a tension between the students’ urgent demand for classroom instruction and the administrative and legal processes governing teacher appointments. With board examinations approaching, the effectiveness and speed of the promised interim arrangements will determine whether the immediate academic concerns raised by the students are addressed.