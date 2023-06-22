Assam down town University gets Education Eminence Award from News 18

GUWAHATI- Assam down town University ( AdtU ) sparkles with Education Eminence Award 2023, illuminating pathways to excellence in education.

AdtU has won the coveted Education Eminence Award 2023, presented by News18, in the category for “Most Eminent Campus Placement Among Pvt Universities”, received by Prof. Pranvir Singh, Pro VC, AdtU.

The NEDFI Auditorium in Dispur, Guwahati, hosted the event, which honoured the significant role that educational institutions play in influencing the future generation.

AdtU’s excellent commitment to developing talent and its outstanding commitment to student placements earned them this prestigious honour.

The Education Eminence Award 2023, an initiative to recognize educational institutions that make important contributions to society.

AdtU’s staunch history of student placements over the previous years contributed to it obtaining this honour.

AdtU has successfully bridged the gap between academics and the business world, creating a wide range of employment options for its graduates.

This has been accomplished through its comprehensive placement cell and industry links. With cutting-edge facilities, devoted faculties, and creative teaching techniques, AdtU continues to develop talent and mould future leaders across a range of fields.

Meanwhile, the AdtU team, convey their appreciation to News18 for recognizing the worthiness of this award and offering them a platform to celebrate the incredible impact of education.