Weather Forecast: Heavy downpours are likely to persist over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya

GUWAHATI- The weather forecast on Friday predicted that heavy downpours are likely to persist over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya as the flood situation in Assam remained critical.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), during the next five days, up until Tuesday (June 27), the North Eastern states would see light to moderate rain mixed with sporadic thunderstorms and lightning.

Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are all under a yellow watch from the IMD until Tuesday.

The department has additionally issued a warning that the strong spells may result in mudslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and damage to weak structures.

Nearly 5 lakh people have been impacted by the monsoon rains that have already swamped 20 Assam districts.