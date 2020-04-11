Itanagar: Three traders booked for overpricing water bottles, cold drink etc

Itanagar

Atleast three traders on Saturday were caught with overpricing of water bottles, cold drinks, etc. and were accordingly booked for violation of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

Of these 3(three) cases, 1(one) case was booked for using unverified weights and measures and exhibiting wrong weight whereas 2(two) other cases were booked for overpricing.

The EAC Naharlagun Ashok Tajo informed that during last few days and mainly after declaration of lockdown by the State Govt. there had been many complaints regarding over-pricing of essential commodities and packaged items at various grocery stores at nooks and corner of Capital Region.

As per the direction of the Deputy Commissioner Capital Region Komkar Dulom, the officers from the District Administration along with enforcement officers of Department of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs made surprise inspection of several trading premises of wholesale and retail traders in Naharlagun area.

The team comprising of Sabaddam Tayang, SDO Doimukh, Taba Tabin, Assistant Controller (LM & CA), Debia Tana, Inspector(LM&CA) and Sri Taw Tassar, Inspector(LMCA), inspected trading premises of around 19 (nineteen) numbers of traders in G-Extension, Polo Colony, D-Sector and Barapani area under Naharlagun circle.

The traders and common public were advised not to encourage/exercise overpricing of essential commodities and packaged commodities for betterment of common people during this lockdown period.

The DC has warned that such inspections would be carried out on daily basis and requested the traders, wholesalers & retailers to cooperate with the Administration and to strictly follow the business etiquette so that common people do not suffer during such difficult times.