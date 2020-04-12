Arunachal

Itanagar: Police personnel defying lockdown rules- DC worried

Kokmakar Dolum, DC Capital complex is worried about this act of the police personnel's.

April 12, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Itanagar: Police personnel defying lockdown rules- DC worried

Hollongi

Police personnel’s in uniform defying lockdown rules and going to market for buying vegetables, meat etc by crossing state boundary at Hollongi check gate.  Kokmakar Dolum , DC Capital complex is worried about this act of the police personnel’s.

Concerned over the public movement  along the check gates, Deputy Commissioner visited all the check gates under his jurisdiction and take stock of the situation.

He directed to officials who are on duties  at check gates to strictly enforce lockdown order to all entry check gates and not permit any one to move along  the border or cross the border.

Meanwhile the administration has temporally suspended the entry of green vegetables. And he also advised  the police to properly check and sanitize essential commodities loaded vehicle before allowing them to enter the capital.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close