Arunachal Shuttler Jessica wins Gold Medal in All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament

Jessica's victory is a true symbol of her exceptional talent, unyielding competitiveness, and love for the game.

ITANAGAR-  Jessica Neyi Saring, a young Shuttler of Arunachal Pradesh  won the  gold medal at All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament (U-13).

Jessica Neyi Saring, daughter of Bharat Saring from Lower Dibang Valley  won the  Gold medal in Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior ranking Badminton Tournament Under-13 Girl’s Doubl played at Lord Buddha Badminton Academy in Bihar. Keep shining bright.

Also Read- Badminton Star Geto Sora wins 3 gold medals in the Singapore’s Pilot Pen Cup

Jessica holds the record of winning the Under-09, Under-11 and Under-13 Girl’s Single categories in the Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship for the last three years.

While Congratulating Jessica for her achievement, Bamang Tago, Secretary General of Arunachal Olympic Association  said that “ Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with young athletes like Jessica who are talented and passionate”.

Team Arunachal24 Congratulated  Jesscia on your win, congrats on your fearless effort; congrats on your achievements and wish you many congrats for your future sports.

