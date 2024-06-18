Arunachal: Professional Development Progm for Tourism Officers held at Tawang

TAWANG- A three days management Development Programme on professional Development for District Tourism Officers and Tourist Information officers of Arunachal Pradesh began this morning at Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, satellite centre Tawang.

The programme was inaugurated by Commander Tawang brigade Brigadier VS Rajput in presence of Director, Tourism Arunachal Pradesh KN Damo, Addl. DC Tawang, Sang Khandu, Faculties from IIM Shillong and DTOs and TIOs from different districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his inaugural remark commander Tawang brigade conveyed his welcome to all the participants and said that Tawang has an special status for security forces and alongside gaurding this beautiful tourist destination they need to pay special attention to the safety and security of all the tourists visiting here.

He further said that the patriotism and love for indigenous culture of the people of Arunachal Pradesh is incomparable and this makes Arunachal Pradesh a special attraction for tourists, he appreciated the humble and kind nature of the people.

He said that the tourists learn synergy and bonhomie amongst the locals, the honesty and simplicity the way of conduct all plays important role in making of a famous tourist destination.

Director,Tourism KN Damo being co-host of the programme welcomed all the officers to his home district despite inclement weather and expressed hope that this programme will boost the energy and will work more enthusiastically for tourism development of the state.

He informed that this was the third such program of officers being held in this sattelite centre since it came into existence some two and half years back during his tenure as DC Tawang.

Earlier Dr Sanjeev K Ningombam the Centre Head of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Center for Policy Research and Analysis, under IIM Shillong introduced the faculty members who will be conducting the technical session to the tourism officers.

He also mentioned about how the Sattelite centre was established in Tawang that was virtually inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan the then union Education Minister in physical presence of Pema Khandu Chief Minister of the state on 26th April 2022.

Addl DC Tawang Sang Khandu also spoke during the inaugural session.