Arunachal

Arunachal: Incessant rain continues, roads damaged due to landslides at many places

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next five days.

Last Updated: June 18, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-   Incessant rain continues in Arunachal Pradesh and road damaged  due to landslides  at many places. A portion of the road at the Karsingsa sinking zone has been damaged due to heavy and incessant rain.

In Papum Pare District, there are reports of a huge traffic jam in the Doimukh area due to a road blockage at Chiputa village, leaving commuters stranded since this morning.

Heavy rains have caused damage on National Highway-415 between Banderdewa and Nirjuli.  Also the landslide caused damage to two poclain machines.

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next five days. It has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rains likely in isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for two districts, Papum Pare and Kurung Kumey, and Orange alerts for 9 other districts, with the rest marked in the Yellow category.

Meanwhile efforts to repair and restore the affected portion of the road are underway, but the timeline for completion is currently uncertain due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

