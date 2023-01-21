Arunachal: Jawa 42 Tawang edition motorcycles launched

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The Jawa 42 Tawang edition is inspired by the Mythical Lungta or Wind horse and there is a special inscription on the fenders and the side panels as well as on the fuel tank.

TAWANG-   Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi along with Commissioner to HCM  Sonam Chombay IRS, Commander 190 Mtn. Brigade Tawang Brig M N Bandigari and Marketing strategy Head (Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles) Udit Tiwari officially launched and unveiled the new limited edition motorcycle based on the Jawa 42 at Tawang Monastery near Chamleng.

Lauding the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Ltd. for manufacturing the Limited Tawang Edition of motorcycles, Tashi said, “The Jawa 42 Tawang limited edition of motorcycles is another feather in the cap for Tawang and shall go a long way in promotion of adventure tourism in the area”.  Inspired by the mythical ‘Lungta’or Wind Horse, Tashi hoped that bike travels like wind with power of horse. He also handed over the keys to the first customer.

Marketing strategy Head (Jawa Yezdi Mororcycles) Udit Tiwari briefing about the technical specifications of the bike informed that the new Jawa 42 Tawang Edition will be limited to just 100 units. A medallion of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles (Tawang Edition) was also presented by the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles to MLA Tsering Tashi.

Tashi also felicitated the members of the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Ltd Company in the function which was attended by i/c ADC Tawang Rinchin Leta, HoO and officers.

The Jawa 42 Tawang edition is inspired by the Mythical Lungta or Wind horse and there is a special inscription on the fenders and the side panels as well as on the fuel tank. Each of the 100 special edition motorcycles will unique bronze commemorative medallion. Apart from these visual changes, the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition carries the same mechanicals.

Power comes from the 294 cc Single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine that develops 27 bhp at around 6,800 rpm and 26.84 Nm at 5,000 rpm. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox.  The 42 benefits from alloy wheels along with bar-end mirrors, a flyscreen and a headlight grille. The Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is likely to command a price of Rs 2.45 lakhs (on road price including accessories like jacket, helmet and Registration).

