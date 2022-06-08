Uncategorized

Arunachal: Army organises online registration camp for NDA, CDS exam

June 8, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Soldier of Red Shield Division under Spear Corps organised an online registration camp for CDS & NDA aspirants in Upper Assam & Changlang & Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh with an aim to guide & motivate youth to join Indian Armed Forces.

Lectures & Seminars were attended by more than 2500 students out of which 135 students enrolled for upcoming NDA & CDS Exam scheduled on 04 Sep 2022.

A structured training is planned to be organised for the aspirants in coming months. Students conveyed their gratitude to the security forces for this noble work.

