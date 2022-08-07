Crime

Arunachal: AR arrested one drug peddler with 1 kg Oipum in Changlang

Apart from the contraband, the AR troopers also recovered from him a cash amount of Rs 66,000, one mobile phone with SIM card,......

August 7, 2022
CHANGLANG–  The Changlang Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended a drug peddler at Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh and recovered one kg opium worth Rs one lakh from his possession, AR sources said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence input received regarding the likely movement of unknown underground cadres in the general area of Tirap bridge in Changlang district, the Assam Rifles troops swiftly placed surveillance in the suspected area.

On a deliberate search of the area, the team was successful in nabbing the individual on Friday. On spot checking, the apprehended individual, identified as Kijen Sapong (22), a resident of Lonyan village under Lazu police station in Tirap district, was found in possession of drugs – one kg of opium (approximately).

He also revealed that he collects contraband drugs from Lazu and carries out his business in and around Changlang district.

He has been moving in and out of Myanmar, because of family ties, therefore, drug supply from Myanmar can’t be ruled out, the sources said.

Apart from the contraband, the AR troopers also recovered from him a cash amount of Rs 66,000, one mobile phone with SIM card, local and custom-made weighing equipment, and seized his motorbike (Yamaha FZ5) bearing registration No.AS-06 Z 1480.

The apprehended drug dealer, along with the recoveries, was later handed over to Changlang Police Station for further investigation, the sources added.

