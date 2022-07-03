ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Itanagar police arrested 2 drug peddlers, seized 246 Kg Ganja

With these arrests, over 960 kg cannabis have been seized in two separate cases in Naharlagun and Kalaktang, the SP said.

July 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
ITANAGAR- Two drug peddlers were arrested and 246.81 kg ganja (cannabis) was seized as the Itanagar police continued its crackdown on drug peddling, and identified the source of an illegal drug trade at Kalaktang, around 300 km away from Itanagar, officials said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on Saturday, in connection with an NDPS case registered at Naharlagun Police station.

Jimmy Chiram,  SP Itanagar Capital Region said, during the continuing investigation into the case in which 721 kg suspected ganja was recovered from the Tadar couple from Gollonallah, Naharlagun and Lekhi village areas, it ascertained from the arrested duo that the source was located at Kalaktang in West Kameng district.

Subsequently, a 10-member police team from Naharlagun PS led by Deputy Police superintendent Dekio Gumja and SI SS Jha, reached Kalaktang in the early hours of July 2, covering a distance of over 300 km.

The team then conducted raids along with personnel from Kalaktang PS during which the alleged accused – Tsering Rakpa from Boha village and Lobsang Dorjee @ Nima from Ankhaling village of Kalaktang circle – were arrested.

The SP said while arresting Tsering Rakpa from Boha village the police team also discovered his godown and during the search seized 19 bags of suspected ganja (ready to be sold to buyers) weighing 246.8 kg, in presence of a local magistrate, ADC Kalaktang, Anu Bamin and Kalaktang PS officer-in-charge T Taloj.

Following registration of a case under NDPS Act at Kalaktang PS, the arrested accused were later brought to the capital and produced before the magistrate.

The capital police have till now arrested 6 people, including the main peddlers Tadar Chada and his wife Tadar Kampung, their accomplices Tadar Mama and Tadar Taksing and the source of the seized drug at Kalaktang namely, Tsering Rakpa and Lobsang Dorjee @ Nima.

Earlier, the Naharlagun Police seized 526 kg and 195 Kg ganja in two separate raids conducted at Naharlagun’s Gollonallah and Nirjuli’s Lekihi village area, respectively.

