ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bailey Bridge At Border With China Washed Away In Flash Flood

The impact was so massive that only a panel of the bridge could be seen 100 metres downstream.

July 3, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Bailey Bridge At Border With China Washed Away In Flash Flood

ITANAGAR-  A Bailey bridge, connecting two strategic locations in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, was washed away in a flash flood, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Sunday.

The bridge over Oyong river near Kororu village connected Koloring, the district headquarters, with Damin — a vital link at the India-China border, he said.

BRO’s Project Arunank Chief Engineer Brig Anirudh S Kanwar said the bridge on the Koloriang-Huri road, about a km from Lee, was washed away by the flash flood on Saturday.

The impact was so massive that only a panel of the bridge could be seen 100 metres downstream, he said.

Related Articles

“All necessary manpower and machines have been mobilised to undertake the task on priority by the 119 Road Construction Company (RCC) of 756 BRTF under Project Arunank to restore it. The officer commanding of 119 RCC, Roshan, and platoon commander Major Mohit Kumar are working at the site,” he said.

Kurung Kumey’s additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Ocean Gao said that he has assured all possible help for the early restoration of the road link.  ( with input from agencies ) 

Tags
July 3, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: RGU organises Symposium on ‘Chemical Education in Self Reliance: A Global Perspective

Arunachal: RGU organises Symposium on ‘Chemical Education in Self Reliance: A Global Perspective

June 24, 2022
World Drug Day: Drug Recovery Club Launches Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

World Drug Day: Drug Recovery Club Launches Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

June 24, 2022

Arunachal: Taba Tedir inaugurates Shooting Range, Mini Indoor Sports Hall at RGU Campus

June 23, 2022
Yoga is an inexpensive mode of wholesome exercise: Pema Khandu

Yoga is an inexpensive mode of wholesome exercise: Pema Khandu

June 21, 2022
Arunachal: Internal Yoga Day observed across the State

Arunachal: Internal Yoga Day observed across the State

June 21, 2022
Arunachal: NBK calls for reconstruction of 6 KM stretch leftover portion of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road

Arunachal: NBK calls for reconstruction of 6 KM stretch leftover portion of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road

June 20, 2022
Arunachal: MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visited the flood affected area at kalaktang

Arunachal: MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visited the flood affected area at kalaktang

June 20, 2022

Arunachal: is all set to conduct IYD in 45 locations:

June 20, 2022
Arunachal: 3 killed in landslide in West Kameng

Arunachal: 3 killed in landslide in West Kameng

June 20, 2022
Arunachal: Gay pride month celebrated

Arunachal: Gay pride month celebrated

June 19, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button