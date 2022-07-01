Arunachal: District Toppers Felicitated in the Teacher Training Program

DIYUN- As a part of its ongoing intervention on improving Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, the Changlang District Administration, in collaboration with India Foundation for Education Transformation (IFET) successfully trained more than 80 government teachers from 30 government and government upper primary schools from Diyun Circle.

The Teacher Capacity Building Training Program, which covered key training components: Classroom Management, Foundational Literacy, Foundational Numeracy and Pedagogy Program was held from 27th June to 1st July 2022 here at the Community Hall, Circuit House, Diyun.

The 5-day Teacher Training Program concluded in grand style with the Valedictory cum felicitation of 30 district toppers from various government and private schools of Diyun and Bordumsa Circles. All the teachers who successfully completed the training program are presented with certificates from the Changlang District Administration. A total number of 30 students who topped from the district received Mobile-Tablets from Bjyu’s inbuilt with their free licenses worth more than Rs. 40,000.

The 5th day witnessed the presence of Mr. Sunny K Singh (IAS), Changlang District; Mr. S Roy, EAC, Diyun; Mr. KK Longkho, BRCC, Diyun; Mr. Mukesh Deori, ZPM, Diyun and other distinguished community members from the local communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunny K Singh, DC, Changlang emphasized on the urgent need of improving the low learning levels of students in Changlang District and for which he vowed to take all steps necessary to improve the statistics as far as low learning levels data is concerned.

Giving a patient hearing to the feedback shared by the government teachers, Mr Sunny Singh, while acknowledging the acute problem of shortage of teachers in Diyun and Bordumsa Circles, he said that it is a perennial problem across not only in Arunachal Pradesh alone but also in other states of India, which is why teachers need to go extra mile to remain invested in their students through ways and means beyond classroom teaching alone.