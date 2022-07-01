Arunachal: 2nd monthly DLMC meeting held in Tawang

TAWANG- The 2nd Monthly DLMC Meeting was convened today under the chairmanship of DC cum chairman DLMC Tawang District Kesang Ngurup Damo with participation of ADC Tawang HQ., ADC Lumla, Administrative officers, PRI Leaders.

DC cum Chairman DLMC Tawang firstly congratulated all for being conferred with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 and displayed the trophy and read the citation awarded to the District Administration Tawang.

While reviewing the performance of all departments in the 2nd month through powerpoint presentation, the Chairman exhorted upon the working departments to ensure physical monitoring of all projects by technical personnel/officers of the concerned department on daily basis. This will also ensure proper work quality during implementation of projects.

He also urged the working departments to make optimal use of the limited working seasons available without compromising on work quality. Mentioning about his initiative ‘Keep Mountains Clean & Green’, he urged all the members to be responsible citizens.

Elaborating on harmful and hazardous effect of plastic and glass wastes, he also mentioned about the ban of Single Use Plastic in the entire district in pursuance of the Govt Order w.e.f 1st of July 2022. We have to rethink and redesign action plan as to plastic wastes. Further he also informed the

house regarding waste management of glass/bottles with the support of the Indian Army and segregation of plastic wastes.

DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup in his address highlighted the observations made since last DLMC Meeting regarding implementation of various projects. He also mentioned about the various important notifications of the Govt. with respect to DLMC.