Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi will inaugurate strategic Sela Tunnel on March 9

ITANAGAR- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the Sela tunnel in West Kameng district in a ceremony to be held at Baishakhi near Sela Pass and then unveil multiple development projects in Itanagar. He will also address a public meeting in the state capital, official sources said on Wednesday.

The strategically important Sela Tunnel project, developed at an elevation of 13,000 feet, will provide all-weather connectivity to the border district of Tawang.

It will facilitate faster deployment of weapons, stores and soldiers to forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It will also boost tourism in the western part of the Himalayan state, officials have said.

The project comprises two tunnels – one of 1.5-km (twin tubes) and the other of 1-km-long single-tube tunnel – and 8.780 km approach road. The tunnel, stretching through the Sela-Charbela ridge, will be the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel at an elevation of 13,000 feet.

The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel project was laid by Prime Minister Modi on February 9, 2019, and its construction commenced on April 1, 2019.

During the Itanagar function, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones, and inaugurate and dedicate various projects to the Nation, sources said.