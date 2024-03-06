Arunachal: Nani Opo appointed as BJP ST Morcha national vice-president

ITANAGAR- Former BJYM national secretary and BJP in-charge for Kurung Kumey District Nani Opo has been appointed as national vice-president of Bharatiya Janata ST Morcha.

Bharatiya Janata ST Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha MP Samir Urang handed over the appointment letter to Opo at his office chamber at New Delhi yesterday.

Senior BJP youth leader Nani Opo hails from Ziro under Lower Subansiri District. Opo has completed more than two decades at the saffron brigade and held various posts of BJYM at state and national level.

The state BJP party had recently appointed him as the party in-charge for the upcoming elections in Kurung Kumey.

Meanwhile, State Bharatiya Janata ST Morcha led by president Kame Yangfo congratulated Opo for his selection at the national level ST Morcha and called for an interaction programme with the state morcha cadres tomorrow after arrival of Opo to state capital.