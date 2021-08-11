Arunachal:  MY PAD-MY RIGHT, A menstrual hygiene awareness program held at Chongkham

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI: A menstrual hygiene awareness program and medical camp were organized by NABARD under NABFOUNDATION’s “MY PAD. MY RIGHT” initiative, in collaboration with Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), BMMU, Chongkham for SHGs of Aalubari area, Namsai on Wednesday.

“MY PAD. MY RIGHT.” encourages rural women to turn menstrual hygiene into a livelihood opportunity by taking up Sanitary Napkin Manufacturing as a livelihood project at their own level. The decentralized model will enable women to access pads locally within the comfortable environment of other women.

BMM, ArSRLM Juspin Karketa, while welcoming SHG members to medical camp express her gratitude to NABARD for supporting through this project. It will provide income generation opportunity to SHGs and also promote menstrual hygiene among rural women.

DDM, NABARD, Kamal Roy highlighted about aims and objective of the medical camp for SHGs. He said this project puts utmost emphasis on enhancing rural women’s knowledge and skills in hygiene-related aspects, sanitary napkin production and related business activities.

Nursing Officer, Sangeeta Deori, highlighted about hygienic practice during menstruation which can prevent women from the infection in reproductive and urinary tract. Hygiene-related practices of women during menstruation are of considerable importance, as it may increase vulnerability to Reproductive Tract Infections (RTI’s).

Lack of knowledge regarding menstruation and menstrual hygiene lead to poor attitude and practice. She spoke on various issues like awareness, availability and quality of napkins, regular supply, privacy, water supply, disposal of napkins, reproductive health education and family support which needs simultaneous attention for promotion of menstruated hygiene.

She emphasized on healthy practices viz. change frequently, wash yourself properly, discard the sanitary napkin properly, Stick to one method or traditional method of sanitation etc.

CEO NOSAAP, a farmers producers’ company, Chau Athina Chauhai highlighted about various aspects of marketing for sanitary pads. He also assured to collaborate with SHGs and ArSRLM to provide platform through marketing outlets and Rural Marts.

During the medical camp, Bandhan SHG distributed Sanitary Pads to all participants at free of cost, so that women can use it and give feedback. It will also give opportunity for future sale of the products.