12 NDRF distributes dignity kit to women

DOIMUKH- 12 NDRF Itanagar organized a programme of dignity kit distribution for women at Tinsukia district, Assam.

12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Itanagar organized a camp at DC Office, Tinsukia district, Assam on 11/08/21 for distribution of dignity kits i.e. item of National Disaster Reserve Resource.

“A standard ‘dignity kit’ for women, packed in a plastic bucket contains a small toothpaste, brush, bathing and washing soaps, two pairs of undergarments, towel, oil, comb, two pairs of salwar suit, a packet with 10 sanitary pads, an antiseptic cream and a mug”.

These kits are used during disaster time by affected women. Sh. Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay, Deputy Commandanat 12 NDRF distributed 156 dignity kits at DC office Tinsukia to poor needy women of Assam free of cost in presence of Nayan Jyoti Bhagavati, District Development Commissioner, Tinsukia, Assam .