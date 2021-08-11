Assam: Four NSCN-KYA militants nabbed, Huge arms, ammunition recovered   

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- Security forces had apprehended four militants of NSCN-KYA and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on intelligence input, a joint team of Assam Police and 19 Assam Rifles had launched a search operation in the Tinkopani reserve forest area along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border from the night hours of August 9 to till the evening hours of August 10.

During the operation, security personnel had apprehended four militants of NSCN-KYA– ENNG and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition.

Security personnel had recovered three MQ 81 assault rifles, seven magazines, 294 rounds of live ammunition, three mobile phones and other camp materials from the area.