Arunachal: Admin bans illegal means of hunting, fishing in and around Seram village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksang Tayeng )- In an executive order passed U/S: 133 CrPC by the office of the Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo here in East Siang district on Monday, any means of illegal fishing and hunting has been banned with a strong direction to Head Gaon Burah, Gaon Burah and village secretary of Seram village to inform the general villagers to follow the order strictly.

The ban order has been passed by the administration as per the appeal of the village heads of the Seram village in order to restrict unabated fishing by using destructive means like Blasting(dynamite fishing), electrocution (Inverters, Power generator) and by means of pouring acids in the river. The order also strongly prohibits hunting by means of using Airgun, 12 Bore gun and .22 LR guns etc in order to protect wildlife from being killed indiscriminately.

The order observes that the indiscriminate fishing and hunting adversely affects the ecosystem of the village in particular and the entire area as a whole, especially along the entire bank of Siang river. Moreover, electrocution means of fishing by using inverter, power generator etc also invites risk of life of the concerned individual who is involved in such illegal activities, observes the order.

It is important to mention here that, the indiscriminate fishing by using Inverters, Power Generators and by putting Acids into the river has already adversely affected the river eco-system not only in and around Seram village, but in most of the places in East Siang district. At times, village authorities have been seen banning such indiscriminate illegal means of fishing in their respective jurisdictions.

But due to certain reasons like involvement of kits and keens of village authorities in such illegalities and leniency in the village rules and regulations, such illegalities used to continue. Hence, seeing the inability to control such illegalities from village level, the village authorities of Seram village under Mebo Sub-Division have finally approached the government administration to strictly ban the illegalities.

Now it is to be seen how effective this order is and how far such illegalities are checked to protect the river ecosystem of the area. In fact such illegal means of fishing has not only affected the rivers under the jurisdiction of Seram village, even the whole of Siang river is adversely affected by illegal means of fishing like Inverters and Power Generators thereby adversely affecting the river eco-system of Siang river in which some lives have also been lost of its habitual users/doers.