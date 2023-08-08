Arunachal: Open free libraries inaugurated in Tawang

TAWANG- Open free libraries were inaugurated this morning at Secondary School, kyidphel by Public leader Tenzin Monpa and near giant Buddha statue at Tawang headquarters by Deputy Commissioner incharge Rinchin Leta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initiated by the members of NGO Ketchengha Welfare Association these two libraries were 3rd and 4th on the line, earlier similar kind of libraries were started at Yid ga choizin gonpa near Higher secondary school, Tawang and on road side near ALC colony, these two libraries were inaugurated by MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi on international yoga day on 21st June 2023 informed KWA Vice Chairman Tenzin Lhendup.

Arunachal: Mission Indradhanush 5.0 launched in Tawang

We have recieved requests for such libraries from few schools under Lumla circle and the matter is under consideration he added. Expressing his gratitude to the members of KWA for the open library at Secondary School Kyidphel, Public leader, Tenzin Monpa said this is a noble initiative and we need to encourage our youngesters to develop reading habit. He assured his support in future endeavours of the NGO KWA.

Speaking to the members of KWA while inaugurating the open library near giant buddha statue, DC incharge Rinchin Leta said such activities like, take a book leave a book in the library would encourage sense of belonging and better utilisation of public properties, reading habit can keep young minds engaged in grasping knowledge from the books.

Arunachal: Narcotic coordination committee meeting held in Tawang

This brings positive minds together which in turn can bring positive transformation in society. He advised the members to give more awareness and engage more youths for such positive activities for a better society.

The inaugural programme was attended by Chairman Ketchengha Welfare Association Lobsang Gyurmey, Vice Chairman Tenzin Lhendup, Finance secretary cum convenor KWA Thupten Dhargey and other active members.