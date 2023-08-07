Arunachal: Mission Indradhanush 5.0 launched in Tawang

Tawang- Alongwith rest of the country intensified mission Indradhanush 5.0 for Tawang district was launched by Deputy Commissioner, Incharge Rinchin Leta at Khandro Drowa Zangmo district hospital Tawang. DMO, Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema, CO headquarters Dorjee Wangchu, Medical Superintendent Dr. Thutan Tsering other senior health officials and paramedics were present in the programme.

Addressing the gathering in the programme DC incharge said that the success of any scheme or programme depends on how it is implemented at grassroot level. The health workers at village level plays important role in dissemination of information and implementation of health related programmes.

He asked the health department to involve gaon burahs and anganwadi workers to assist the health officials to findout those children who didn’t received any vaccination due to one or other reasons.

DMO Dr. Rinchin Neema informed that 54 children in Tawang district have been identified and will be benefitted under intensified mission Indradhanush 5.0. These children included migrated and refusal case.

Under intensified mission indradhanush 5.0 no stone will be left unturned to achieve complete vaccination to all eligible children.

He further said that there is strict directions from government regarding vaccination. Every child must get seven life saving vaccinations within five years of age.

Necessary awareness and information regarding phase wise vaccination has already been disseminated through various medias, head counting and house to house intensive surveys have also been done to make micro plan.

He asked health officials that time has come to visit every nook and corner of the district now to eliminate measles rubella by December 2023.

He further informed that the expecting mothers should also be covered under this intensified mission Indradhanush 5.0.

He sought cooperation from all to achieve hundred precent vaccination in the district.