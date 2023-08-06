ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Late Taker Nyigang Football Tournament begins in Kaying

The tournament is being sponsored by Tatum Nyigang and his family in memory of their late father.

KAYING-  First edition of Late Taker Nyigang Football Tournament, organised by Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee Kaying(CSFCCK) kick  started here  on Saturday  at General Ground.

Attending the program as chief guest, Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board Chairman Tayek Goi asked the participating teams to play the  game with sportsmanship spirit and discipline.

He also spoke about continuing and preserving the rich tribal culture and heritage.

On the occasion, Nyigang highlighted about importance of games and sports in day to day life.

CSFCCK  president Talom Pabin, and Sport Secretary Tasing Guan also spoke.

The opening match was played between Siang Taga FC and  Kaying B FC where  Siang Taga FC won the match by  6-0.

Altogether,  16 teams are in prey for the coveted trophy.

Ponung and dance performance were colourfully shown by various ponung groups.

Get ready to witness the Rally of Arunachal 2023

Arunchal: DC Papumpare felicitates HDMT Champions

Itanagar: no dearth of sporting talent in the state; says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: National Arm-Wrestling medal winner Koj Rissang felicitated

Arunachal: Open Gym inaugurated at Longding 

Arunachal: Dree Volleyball and Archery Competition concludes

Itanagar: Intense Battles and Stellar Performances Mark the Itanagar Dree Badminton and Table Tennis Tournament 2023

Itanagar: Capital Complex Dree Festival Golden Jubilee, Day two of the tourney underway

Arunachal: CCDFC indoor games kickstarts

Arunachal: Governor graces closing ceremony of South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2023

