Arunachal: Late Taker Nyigang Football Tournament begins in Kaying

KAYING- First edition of Late Taker Nyigang Football Tournament, organised by Central Solung Festival Celebration Committee Kaying(CSFCCK) kick started here on Saturday at General Ground.

The tournament is being sponsored by Tatum Nyigang and his family in memory of their late father.

Attending the program as chief guest, Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board Chairman Tayek Goi asked the participating teams to play the game with sportsmanship spirit and discipline.

He also spoke about continuing and preserving the rich tribal culture and heritage.

On the occasion, Nyigang highlighted about importance of games and sports in day to day life.

CSFCCK president Talom Pabin, and Sport Secretary Tasing Guan also spoke.

The opening match was played between Siang Taga FC and Kaying B FC where Siang Taga FC won the match by 6-0.

Altogether, 16 teams are in prey for the coveted trophy.

Ponung and dance performance were colourfully shown by various ponung groups.