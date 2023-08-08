Arunachal: Workshop on the Documentation of Idu Mishmi Language and Culture Concludes at RIWATCH

KHINJILI- A workshop on the documentation of the Idu Mishmi language and culture which begins on August 5, concludes today. The workshop was organised by RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) under the aegis of the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures, and Heritage (RIWATCH), located here in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

The purpose of the workshop was to provide an integrated platform for native Idu Mishmi speakers and to document their language and culture. The workshop is a part of the research project on the Documentation of Cultures and Languages of Arunachal Pradesh, supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC), Govt. of India and the Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

On the first day of the workshop, RCML Coordinator Dr. Tame Ramya Tarh while thanking the native resource persons for their participation highlighted the various activities being carried out by RCML in promoting and preserving the tribal cultural and linguistic heritages of Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, he requests community participation in the Centre’s programmes aimed at promoting and maintaining the Idu Mishmi’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage. Community participation can lead to increased support for conservation efforts and an understanding of the importance of the cultural and linguistic heritages of any given society, he added.

Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan, the Research Officer (Linguistics) briefed the objectives of the workshop which includes the verification of the field data collected during the field trip conducted in June last, elicitation of data to analyse the suprasegmental features using PRAAT software, carrying out audio-visual recordings of the Idu Mishmi words and sentences, and collect additional data on the Idu Mishmi language and culture. The output of a workshop in the form of a repository will benefit not only the Centre but also the community at large, he stated.

Dr. Kombong Darang, the Research Officer (Documentation) stressed the necessity of conserving cultural and linguistic data through audio-visual recordings, stating that such recordings can be kept for reference by community members, academics, and scholars as needed. He stated that data archiving will help save one’s culture and language from extinction.

The RIWATCH Executive Director, Shri Vijay Swami who was also present during the workshop applaud the RCML for initiating such a workshop involving community members. Maintaining active relationships between RIWATCH and the local communities is one of the key aspects and the Centre for surging towards the right direction to realise it, he acclaimed.

The workshop was participated by native resource persons from various Idu Mishmi villages of the Lower Dibang Valley district namely Smti Krishma Pulu, Bhismak Lingi, Kotige Mena, Adv. Bulia Pulu, Dr. Razzeko Dele (Delley), Ms. Nuya Mega, and Ms. Azowe Mega.

RCML is a dedicated centre aimed at preserving and promoting linguistic diversity and works to raise awareness about linguistic diversity and the importance of mother languages in education and society. It also provides resources and support for language communities, including language documentation, and revitalization efforts.