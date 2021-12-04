Arunachal

Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs

Practical demonstration of vermin-compost was shown by Gulai Mihu to the progressive farmer

December 4, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs
Story Highlights
  • It is to be mentioned here that RIWATCH has adopted 150 farmers of 15 villages for growing selected vegetables and herbal medicines

PASIGHAT/ROING ( Maksam Tayeng )- A daylong training programme on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs was organized by Regional Institute of World Ancient Tradition Culture and Heritage (RIWATCH), Khinjili, Lower Dibang Valley today at Roing wherein 55 farmers attended.

In the training programme for the farmers, the seasonal vegetables prospects for organic growth -opportunities and challenges was deliberated by Kato Tayeng, Agriculture Development Officer, Koronu. The role of fruits as a nutrition supplement for boosting immunity was highlighted by M.Pait, Horticulture Development Officer, Koronu.

Also Read- NABARD launches Skill Development Training on Retail Sales Associates at Paglam, Lower Dibang Valley

Practical demonstration of vermin-compost was shown by Gulai Mihu to the progressive farmer of khinjili. Among others, RIWATCH Executive Director, Vijay Swami and Project Coordinator, Ashilo Linggi Ehili was present on the training programme.

Related Articles

It is to be mentioned here that RIWATCH has adopted 150 farmers of 15 villages for growing selected vegetables and herbal medicines to boost immunity to fight coronavirus like viral diseases and seeds have already been supplied to the farmers which are grown by beneficiaries.

Also Read- Severe pest infestation on dry rice cultivation at Lower Dibang valley concerns farmers of possible famine

Altogether 55 farmers from various villages like Iduli, Jia, Emuli, Rukmo, Abali, Balek, Koronu, Bolung and Simari attended the training programme and the training concluded successfully, informed Kato Tayeng, ADO Konoru.

Tags
December 4, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts at Longding

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar starts at Longding

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock drill, rescue operation at Palin

Arunachal: NDRF conducts mock drill, rescue operation at Palin

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: Deferring the Bandh call doesn't mean to surrender- ANSU

Arunachal: Deferring the Bandh call doesn’t mean to surrender- ANSU

November 30, 2021
Arunachal Governor attends 19th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal Governor attends 19th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University

November 30, 2021
Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Wall of Heroes

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Wall of Heroes

November 30, 2021
Sanjay Dutt kicks off media campaign for 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh

Sanjay Dutt kicks off media campaign for 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh

November 30, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu blames locals for lack of infra development in Tato

Arunachal: Pema Khandu blames locals for lack of infra development in Tato

November 30, 2021
Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh's Ambassador

Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh’s Ambassador

November 29, 2021
Arunachal: APCDPOWA condoles demise of Mrs Nelo Umbrey, CDPO, Nirjuli

Arunachal: APCDPOWA condoles demise of Mrs Nelo Umbrey, CDPO, Nirjuli

November 29, 2021
Arunachal: Consultative meeting of MMT held at Dirang

Arunachal: Consultative meeting of MMT held at Dirang

November 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button