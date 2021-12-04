Arunachal: RIWATCH conducts training of farmers on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs

Story Highlights It is to be mentioned here that RIWATCH has adopted 150 farmers of 15 villages for growing selected vegetables and herbal medicines

PASIGHAT/ROING ( Maksam Tayeng )- A daylong training programme on boosting immunity through vegetables and herbs was organized by Regional Institute of World Ancient Tradition Culture and Heritage (RIWATCH), Khinjili, Lower Dibang Valley today at Roing wherein 55 farmers attended.

In the training programme for the farmers, the seasonal vegetables prospects for organic growth -opportunities and challenges was deliberated by Kato Tayeng, Agriculture Development Officer, Koronu. The role of fruits as a nutrition supplement for boosting immunity was highlighted by M.Pait, Horticulture Development Officer, Koronu.

Practical demonstration of vermin-compost was shown by Gulai Mihu to the progressive farmer of khinjili. Among others, RIWATCH Executive Director, Vijay Swami and Project Coordinator, Ashilo Linggi Ehili was present on the training programme.

It is to be mentioned here that RIWATCH has adopted 150 farmers of 15 villages for growing selected vegetables and herbal medicines to boost immunity to fight coronavirus like viral diseases and seeds have already been supplied to the farmers which are grown by beneficiaries.

Altogether 55 farmers from various villages like Iduli, Jia, Emuli, Rukmo, Abali, Balek, Koronu, Bolung and Simari attended the training programme and the training concluded successfully, informed Kato Tayeng, ADO Konoru.